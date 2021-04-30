MWH Constructors moves HQ to Arista

BROOMFIELD — Builder MWH Constructors Inc. is now headquartered in Broomfield’s Arista development.

The company, which was formerly housed in the Interlocken business park, has leased nearly 10,000 square feet at 8001 Arista Place, according to a news release.

“We’ve been located in the Broomfield community since 1993,” MWH president Blair Lavoie said in the release, “and we wanted to remain in the area, and Arista provides us with all of the important amenities that our business needs. Our employees are very happy with the new space and the Arista location.”

According to Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. vice president Don Misner, the deal is one of only three new office leases in the area over the last year.

“As more offices reopen and more people begin returning to office life, MWH Constructors couldn’t have chosen a better time to come to become part of the Arista community. We are happy that they are here,” Arista developer Tim Wiens said in the release.

