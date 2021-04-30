Multiple stores in Johnstown Plaza sell for combined $21.63M

JOHNSTOWN — Three buildings in the Johnstown Plaza shopping district have sold for just more than $21.63 million combined.

The first deal saw the buildings at 4940 and 4862 Thompson Parkway trade hands in a deal amounting to just more than $12.73 million, while the building at 4832 Ronald Reagan Blvd. sold for $8.9 million. Both deals closed on April 12, according to Larimer County property records.

The buyer of the 4940 and 4862 Thompson Parkway buildings is Winterset Holdings LLC, a company listing its address as a P.O. box in Broomfield and lists a law firm as its registered agent. The two buildings span a combined 33,210 square feet, and the sale amounted to a $4.53 million premium over the county’s latest valuation.

The two buildings are strip centers and have Anytime Fitness, Cheba Hut, Crumbl Cookies, Ripple Effect Martial Arts, Christana Salon Spa, C3 Real Estate Solutions, Red Wing Shoes and Teriyaki Madness as tenants.

The 4832 Ronald Reagan Blvd. building is anchored by Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL), along with a location for Ulta Beauty Inc. (Nasdaq: ULTA). The buyer was HSJC Investments Ltd. based in Laredo, Texas. The sale price amounts to a premium of just under $2.3 million from the county’s last valuation of the property.

It’s unclear if any businesses will be moving in or out of the properties due to the sale. Mike Schlup, the lead developer of Johnstown Plaza, and Marcus & Millichap broker Ryan Bowlby both declined to comment when reached by BizWest Friday afternoon, citing non-disclosure agreements.

The Johnstown Plaza also sold a six-tenant building at 4914 Thompson Pkwy. for $6.26 million in January.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC