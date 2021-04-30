BizWest wins six awards at SPJ’s Top of the Rockies contest

BizWest Media LLC took home six awards from the 2021 Top of the Rockies Contest sponsored by the Society of Professional Journalists’ Colorado Pro Chapter. The contest took entries from news organizations in Wyoming, Colorado, Utah and New Mexico.

BizWest competed in the “medium newsroom” category against other news organizations with between five and 10 employees.

Christopher Wood, second place, editorials.

Christopher Wood, second place, news columns.

Lucas High, second place, business news for covering the Lucky’s Market bankruptcy.

Christopher Wood, Ken Amundson, Lucas High, Dallas Heltzell, Jeff Thomas, second place, business enterprise reporting for covering race in business.

Dan Mika, third place, beat reporting of Woodward/Hexcel merger coverage.

Lucas High, third place, general reporting for a series about the Medtronic expansion.

