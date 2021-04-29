New weekly unemployment claims in state decline to 5,825

DENVER — An additional 5,825 people filed for traditional unemployment benefits in the week ending April 24, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said Thursday, a drop of 893 from the week prior.
A total of 830 people filed for the reinstated Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program during the week, marking a decrease of 480 new applicants.
A total of 201,835 continued claims were filed for some type of state or federally funded unemployment program in the week of April 17, marking a decrease of 7,397 applicants. The agency attributed that dropoff to claims that did not meet the requirements of the recently installed ID.me identity verification program meant to ward off fraudulent claims.
Nationwide, the U.S. Labor Department said 533,000 Americans filed for unemployment aid, amounting to a drop of 13,000 from the week prior’s adjusted figure and the third week in a row where new claims across the country hit their lowest level on record since the start of the pandemic.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
DENVER — An additional 5,825 people filed for traditional unemployment benefits in the week ending April 24, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said Thursday, a drop of 893 from the week prior.
A total of 830 people filed for the reinstated Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program during the week, marking a decrease of 480 new applicants.
A total of 201,835 continued claims were filed for some type of state or federally funded unemployment program in the week of April 17, marking a decrease of 7,397 applicants. The agency attributed that dropoff to claims that did not meet the requirements of the recently installed ID.me identity verification program meant to ward off fraudulent claims.
Nationwide, the U.S. Labor Department said 533,000 Americans filed for unemployment aid, amounting to a drop of 13,000 from the week prior’s adjusted figure and the third week in a row where new claims across the country hit their lowest level on record since the start of the pandemic.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$8/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$8/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$300 for one year!
1 Year subscription, billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.