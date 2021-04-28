Zayo shuffles four top executive spots

BOULDER — Zayo Group Holdings Inc. has tapped new executives for four of the company’s top executive roles, months after it hired a new CEO.
In a statement, the Boulder-based internet infrastructure company said it has hired Verizon Communications Inc. senior vice president Andrés Irlando as its new president and Brian Lillie as chief product and technology officer.
Lillie was most recently chief product officer for Equinix Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), which current Zayo CEO Steve Smith led from 2007 to 2018 before his abrupt resignation.
Additionally, the company promoted Mike Mooney from its general counsel to chief legal officer, and promoted Marty Snella from his position as senior vice president of strategic implementation to chief of operations after eight months in his former role.
Snella was previously Zayo’s chief technology and information officer from 2008 to 2014 before he left to become CEO of Denovo Inc. in Boulder.
In a statement, Smith said the new hires are meant to bring the company closer to its goal of narrowing its focus toward organic growth through its existing broadband systems and current customer base.
Those policies were put in place after two private-equity investors closed a $14.3 billion deal last spring to acquire Zayo as a privately held company and remove it from the New York Stock Exchange.
