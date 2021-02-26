United to offer service from Denver concourse to Loveland

LOVELAND and BRECKINRIDGE — A new luxury bus collaboration will allow United Airlines customers to fly into Denver, skip the airport shuttles and baggage claim and be transferred from concourse to either Loveland or Breckenridge.
United Airlines (Nasdaq: UAL) has signed an agreement with The Landline Co. luxury bus service to provide the additional service to passengers traveling to Northern Colorado or ski country.
The year-around service will provide daily service to a terminal in Breckenridge about a block from the ski slopes. In Northern Colorado, the terminal will be at the Northern Colorado Regional Airport at Loveland and service will be available four times each day. Mountain service begins March 11; service to Loveland begins April 1.
Customers can book their travel on united.com starting today, selecting either Breckenridge (QKB) or Loveland/Fort Collins (FNL) as their destination.
“United’s new service from Denver to Breckenridge and Fort Collins is just one example of how we are identifying opportunities to innovate our route network to get people where they want to go with ease and convenience,” Ankit Gupta, United’s vice president of domestic network planning and scheduling, said in a press release. “Our customers tell us that national parks and ski destinations are important to them and we are proud to partner with Landline to offer a unique, seamless way to help them get there.”
Customers using the service will connect at an assigned gate on Concourse A within a secured area of the terminal. Checked baggage will be transferred directly from the plane to the bus. Customers originating in Breckenridge or Loveland will be required to pass through security on transit in Denver.
