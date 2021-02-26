Home » Industry News » Nonprofits



Registration open for BBB Torch Awards

Registration is now available for the 23rd annual Better Business Bureau Torch Awards for Ethics

The event will be virtual and held 9 a.m. Thursday, April 22. The program will feature a roundtable discussion of business leaders and will be moderated by Zach Mercurio, an internationally recognized speaker, author and researcher focused on creating purposeful leaders and organizations.

The event, a program of the BBB Foundation, will celebrate three businesses and one nonprofit from Northern Colorado and Wyoming that demonstrate exemplary ethics as Torch Award winners. Candidates for the 2021 BBB Torch Award for Ethics are:

Business candidates

  • A-Train Marketing and Communications (Fort Collins)
  • Blue Federal Credit Union (Cheyenne)
  • Coffey Engineering & Surveying Inc. (Laramie)
  • Lion Home Service (Fort Collins)
  • Palmer Properties (Fort Collins)
  • PFS Insurance (Johnstown)
  • Spine & Injury Clinic of Laramie
  • Trebuchet Group (Fort Collins)

Nonprofit candidates

  • A Woman’s Place (Greeley)
  • Animal Friends Alliance (Fort Collins)
  • Life Stories Child & Family Advocacy (Greeley)
  • Stillwater Ranch (Loveland)

