Funding Friday: VC update, another round for web security

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Notable rounds this week:

Tiger Global LP reported raising an additional $20.5 million between November 2019 and this Tuesday, amounting to a total fund size of just more than $39.47 million. The fund is operated by Crestone Capital LLC.

reported raising an additional $20.5 million between November 2019 and this Tuesday, amounting to a total fund size of just more than $39.47 million. The fund is operated by Just a week after it reported raising $11 million in its third round on Monday, Niwot’s Strata Identity Inc. reported another round worth $12.41 million from 25 investors. The company develops software to manage security risks posed by allowing users to use third-party accounts on Google, Facebook or other major tech firms on websites instead of making them register a completely new account.

Other rounds (Source: SEC)

Feb. 25: Animas Canyon Inc., Fort Collins, $200,000 goal reached. The company lists Red Mountain Scientific Inc. as a previous name.

Feb. 24: Kenosha Municipal Opportunities Fund III LP, Boulder, indefinite round opened. The fund is operated by Crestone Capital LLC.

