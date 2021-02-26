CU to launch first-of-its-kind outdoor economy master’s program

BOULDER — Beginning in the fall semester, the University of Colorado will offer courses in the Masters of Science in Outdoor Recreation Economy (MORE) program, the first of its kind to offer online, interdisciplinary learning that “focuses on the intersection of policy, economic development and the outdoor industry,” according to MORE director and CU professor Joel Hartter.

Sponsored Content Employer Alert: Equal Pay For Equal Work Act

The EPEWA Act went into effect on January 1, 2021. Employers had to make robust changes to address and implement external employment opportunities and internal employee advancement opportunities. Is your business compliant? Read More

As part of CU’s Environmental Studies Program, MORE will offer a series of stackable certificates, which students can earn individually or as part of a three-year master’s program.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for CU to become the flagship institution for professional education, graduate programming and career development related to the outdoor economy,” Hartter said.

The program could be for mid-career professionals already working in the outdoor industry or those looking to break into the field, including people working for a ski-area operator, a gear manufacturer, a policy group such as Protect Our Winters or a government conservation entity such as the U.S National Parks Service.

MORE allows participants to “tailor their education and needs based on where they want to go in their careers,” Hartter said.

One of MORE’s core values is improving access to the outdoor industry for populations that have historically been excluded. The online format of the program serves this goal by opening the program to those outside of the Boulder area.

“We are absolutely committed to access for everybody,” Hartter said. “… Innovation is going to come through inclusivity.”

Still, program leaders plan to “leverage the place where we are here in Boulder, the expertise of the entire ecosystem we have here on the Front Range,” Hartter said.

He said he’s been developing industry partnerships to “create opportunities for placement for our students and to recruit students from those organizations to take our courses.”

The MORE program was approved by the CU Board of Regents last June.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled about this,” Hartter said. “The Board of Regents really believed that this is an important and strategic move by the university to do something that really supports the state’s economy.”

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC