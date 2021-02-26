‘Blue Ocean Strategy’ author Renée Mauborgne to speak at Business Forum

Renée Mauborgne, bestselling co-author of “Blue Ocean Shift” and “Blue Ocean Strategy,” will speak at the 21st Century Business Forum, March 10, presented by BizWest.

The webcast, hosted by best-selling author Jon Gordon, will broadcast at 11 a.m., March 10. Registration is free.

Mauborgne is the INSEAD Distinguished Fellow and a professor of strategy at INSEAD, the world’s second-largest business school. She is also co-director of the INSEAD Blue Ocean Strategy Institute.

In 2019, Mauborgne, along with her colleague W. Chan Kim, was named the Most Influential Management Thinker in the World by Thinkers50. She is the first woman ever to occupy the No. 1 position on the Thinkers50 list of global thought leaders.

Mauborgne is co-author of The New York Times and No. 1 Wall Street Journal bestseller, “Blue Ocean Shift” and the international bestseller “Blue Ocean Strategy,” which has sold more than 4 million copies.

Mauborgne served on President Barack Obama’s Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities for the president’s two terms. She is the recipient of numerous awards such as the Nobels Colloquia Prize for Leadership on Business and Economic Thinking, the Carl S. Sloane Award for Excellence, the Leadership Hall of Fame by Fast Company, the Eldridge Haynes Prize awarded by the Academy of International Business and the World’s 50 Best Business School Professors by Fortune.com.

The 21st Century Business Forum debuted in 2021, featuring a lineup of top executives, experts and global thought leaders to share ideas and insights as business executives, entrepreneurs, owners and managers navigate the new year ahead. It airs on the second Wednesday of each month, with Gordon interviewing guests in a Q&A format.The 21st Century Business Forum is presented by BizWest and is sponsored by Ehrlich Toyota. Registration is free; sign up here.