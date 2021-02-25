Noodles grows online sales but sees revenues shrink in Q4

BROOMFIELD — While Noodles & Co. (Nasdaq: NDLS) has pivoted nicely toward online, to-go orders during the COVID-19 pandemic, the fast-casual pasta chain posted lower revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Sponsored Content
Employer Alert: Equal Pay For Equal Work Act
The EPEWA Act went into effect on January 1, 2021. Employers had to make robust changes to address and implement external employment opportunities and internal employee advancement opportunities. Is your business compliant?
Sales in Q4 were $107.2 million, down 5.9% from the same period in 2019.
Noodles’ net loss grew to $3.8 million for the quarter, up from $1.2 million in Q4 last year.
Still, company leaders are expressing optimism that online revenue grew 128% year-over-year and accounted for 62% of sales in Q4.
“Our fourth quarter results reflect the continued resiliency of our brand, particularly surrounding our digital and off-premise capabilities, even against the resurgence of COVID-19 during the quarter,” Noodles CEO Dave Boennighausen said in a prepared statement.
“Noodles & Co.’s differentiated menu, bolstered by the recent introduction of our low-carb cauliflower gnocchi, supported by a robust digital program which grew to 62% of sales in the fourth quarter, is particularly well suited for the needs of today’s consumer,” he added.
The company hasn’t provided full guidance for 2021, but expects comparable restaurant sales growth in the mid-to-high single digits during Q1 and the addition of 10 to 15 new restaurants systemwide in 2021.
BROOMFIELD — While Noodles & Co. (Nasdaq: NDLS) has pivoted nicely toward online, to-go orders during the COVID-19 pandemic, the fast-casual pasta chain posted lower revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Sales in Q4 were $107.2 million, down 5.9% from the same period in 2019.
Noodles’ net loss grew to $3.8 million for the quarter, up from $1.2 million in Q4 last year.
Still, company leaders are expressing optimism that online revenue grew 128% year-over-year and accounted for 62% of sales in Q4.
“Our fourth quarter results reflect the continued resiliency of our brand, particularly surrounding our digital and off-premise capabilities, even against the resurgence of COVID-19 during the quarter,” Noodles CEO Dave Boennighausen said in a prepared statement.
“Noodles & Co.’s differentiated menu, bolstered by the recent introduction of our low-carb cauliflower gnocchi, supported by a robust digital program which grew to 62% of sales in the fourth quarter, is particularly well suited for the needs of today’s consumer,” he added.
The company hasn’t provided full guidance for 2021, but expects comparable restaurant sales growth in the mid-to-high single digits during Q1 and the addition of 10 to 15 new restaurants systemwide in 2021.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed monthly
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.