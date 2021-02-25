FTC investigates potential acquisition of Sportsman’s Warehouse

MIDVALE, Utah — Federal antitrust regulators are investigating a potential acquisition of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: SPWH) by the owner of Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops, a development that could affect one of the anchor tenants of the Marketplace at Centerra in Loveland.
The Utah-based outdoor retailer agreed to be acquired by Great Outdoors Group LLC in December for $18 per share, valuing the company at $785.7 million. Great Outdoors owns the two other large-scale outdoor retailers, along with boatmaker White River Marine Group and several nature resorts in the U.S.
If consummated within the second half of 2021 as expected, the deal would likely give Great Outdoors an even greater outsized share of the outdoor retail market, especially for hunting and fishing equipment.
However, the Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice’s antitrust division asked the two companies this month to provide additional documentation on the acquisition.
It’s unclear how the acquisition could affect the Loveland store, if at all. Sportsman’s did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.
Sportsman’s Warehouse also has nearby locations in Thornton, Parker, and Sheridan and Cheyenne in Wyoming.
