Loveland to fund restaurant patio assistance

LOVELAND — The Loveland Downtown District and city of Loveland has created a $26,000 fund to provide assistance to businesses for outdoor dining programs as they experience indoor capacity reductions due to COVID-19.

The Loveland Patio Assistance Program will provide grant funding of $500 per business to assist with the purchase of outdoor heaters for seating areas, propane expenses to heat outdoor seating areas, the cost of tents or other structures used for outdoor seating, and tent repairs from wear and tear of outdoor usage as a result of COVID-19, according to a press release from the city.

The grants will supply funding for a time period that runs from Feb. 3 until April 6. The money cannot be used for expenses incurred before this time period.

The program is available to restaurants citywide on a first-come, first-served basis. Awards will be made in mid-March and checks will be issued upon submittal of a W-9 form to the city.

The Loveland Patio Assistance Program will supply grant funds up-front and must be supported at the end of the grant period with receipts. Failure to supply receipts supporting the grant amount will require the grantee business to repay funds.

To apply, visit downtownloveland.org/patioprogram or contact Sean Hawkins, shawkins@lovelandpartnership.org or 970-699-2856.

