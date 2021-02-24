Community Foundation of Northern Colorado hires Daniels Fund exec Kristin Todd as new president, CEO

FORT COLLINS — The Community Foundation of Northern Colorado has hired Kristin Todd as its new president and CEO, the foundation’s trustees announced Wednesday afternoon in a news release.
Todd, a University of Georgia alumna who received her master’s in public administration at the University of Colorado, was most recently executive vice president for the Daniels Fund.
“I am drawn to the Community Foundation’s potential to build a better Colorado,” Todd said in a prepared statement. “I’m delighted to be joining a remarkable organization, with an impressive and committed board of directors and staff.”
At the Daniels Fund, which has assets of about $1.5 billion, Todd helped distribute more than $49 million annually to nonprofits in Colorado, Wyoming, New Mexico and Utah. At the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado, she will oversee the 563 charitable funds and more than $132 million in assets that the foundation manages.
Todd will officially step into the role April 26. Before the Daniels Fund, she worked at El Pomar Foundation and was a volunteer board member with the Colorado Nonprofit Association and Philanthropy Colorado during a more than 25-year career in philanthropy.
“I’m a lifelong proponent of philanthropy and its ability to have a lasting and meaningful impact on communities,” Todd said. “I believe in the power of collective action to design a vision for the future. I’m excited to roll up my sleeves and work alongside the community to craft a vision for the future and help make it a reality.”
Founded in 1975, the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado allows donors to create customized charitable funds such as donor advised funds, scholarships funds and designated funds to carry out their philanthropic wishes. It serves Fort Collins, Loveland, Estes Park, Berthoud and eastern Colorado.
