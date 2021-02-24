Comcast NBCUniversal, Boomtown name sports tech accelerator firms

PHILADELPHIA and BOULDER — Ten firms have been selected to participate in the first cohort of a new sports technology startup accelerator led by Comcast NBCUniversal Corp. and the Boulder-based Boomtown Accelerators.

Sponsored Content Employer Alert: Equal Pay For Equal Work Act

The EPEWA Act went into effect on January 1, 2021. Employers had to make robust changes to address and implement external employment opportunities and internal employee advancement opportunities. Is your business compliant? Read More

The Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech Accelerator firms, selected from a pool of more than 1,000 applicants, will “engage in a custom curriculum featuring workshops on fundraising, sales, marketing and branding, product/market fit, mental health, company culture, and working with corporations, and will meet seasoned startup founders who will share their insights on building and selling highly successful businesses,” according to an accelerator news release.

The 2021 class, as described in the release, are:

Ane Swim, A William Pleshette Company, Atlanta — Designs advanced swimming apparel for diverse swimmers and aims to eliminate the barriers that keep people from enjoying the water.

Dibz, Toronto — For event venues that have unsold seats, Dibz provides a text messaging solution for guests to instantly upgrade their seats.

Eon Media, Toronto — Makes a full-featured suite of next-generation video-streaming software with 60-70% cost savings and zero code change that can bring customers targeted, user-personalized experiences using advanced AI/machine-learning methods.

GlobalM, Geneva, Switzerland — Provides professional streaming solutions in broadcast quality to media outlets and broadcasters featuring an advanced secure video streaming network to meet the requirements for high-quality, low-latency live or file-based video delivery over the Internet.

nVenue, Dallas — Real-time predictive analytics designed for fan engagement, nVenue’s AI/ML software delivers powerful play-by-play predictive insights to fans before each play.

Safety Skin, Cleveland — Develops and sells reflective skin and body care products to help cyclists, runners, and others prevent accidents and improve roadside safety.

Sharper Sense, New York — Develops a neural interface that enhances athletes’ perceptual ability, leading to enhanced awareness and reaction times during training and competition.

The Sonar Co., San Antonio — Uses proprietary ultrasonic tone technology to transmit and receive data, interactions, beacons, and messages between devices in locations where traditional wireless communications is impossible or impractical.

StreamRecap, Los Angeles — Builds video solutions for teams, leagues, and streamers across all esports, with a focus on instant automatic highlights and coaching tools.

XiQ, Atlanta — Develops smart devices that replace the conventional key ignition on most non-automotive vehicles, including golf carts and construction vehicles.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC