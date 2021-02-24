Charlotte’s Web, 40-acre Cooperative to partner on Black hemp farmer mentorship program

BOULDER — Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: CWBHF), a CBD product manufacturer, is launching a mentorship program for Black hemp farmers in partnership with the 40-acre Cooperative.
The initiative, called “Seeding Our Future, Together,” is aimed at reversing “the woeful underrepresentation of Black farmers, businesspeople, scientists, and leaders in the hemp industry,” according to a CW news release.
Forty-acre is a Minnesota-based and farmer-owned cooperative focused on improving equity in the agricultural industry.
“Greater diversity in our company and in the hemp industry may not happen swiftly, but working together with The 40-acre Co-op on our new ‘Seeding Our Future, Together’ mentor program is a way to move forward by sharing our knowledge, our science, and our cultivation expertise with Black farmers and other agricultural leaders in the black community,” Charlotte’s Web CEO Deanie Elsner said in the release.
