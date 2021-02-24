Broomfield commercial space acquired for $1.75M

BROOMFIELD — Topotepui Property Management LLC, a Boulder company that does business as Tepuy Properties, recently purchased a 26,400-square-foot industrial space at 1 Park St. in Broomfield for $1.75M
Sponsored Content
Employer Alert: Equal Pay For Equal Work Act
The EPEWA Act went into effect on January 1, 2021. Employers had to make robust changes to address and implement external employment opportunities and internal employee advancement opportunities. Is your business compliant?
The seller, according to Broomfield public records, is Evan Charles Properties LLC.
The building, which is half vacant and occupied by gun range Shoot Indoors, has suffered hail damage and neglect as a result of a previous owner’s bankruptcy, according to Tepuy owner Ricardo Bottome.
“I’ve been looking for a while for a building we could improve and reposition, and I was wanting
to do a more involved project than we typically do,” Bottome said in a prepared statement. “This one fit the bill.”
Tepuy plans to invest more than $1 million in improvements at the roughly 35-year-old site in order to “attract a diverse group of new tenants, including companies needing manufacturing, food and kitchen, office or distribution space,” according to Bottome.
The building has good bones and great potential,” he said. “We are getting ready to
perform a complete revamp of the entire property.”
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
BROOMFIELD — Topotepui Property Management LLC, a Boulder company that does business as Tepuy Properties, recently purchased a 26,400-square-foot industrial space at 1 Park St. in Broomfield for $1.75M
The seller, according to Broomfield public records, is Evan Charles Properties LLC.
The building, which is half vacant and occupied by gun range Shoot Indoors, has suffered hail damage and neglect as a result of a previous owner’s bankruptcy, according to Tepuy owner Ricardo Bottome.
“I’ve been looking for a while for a building we could improve and reposition, and I was wanting
to do a more involved project than we typically do,” Bottome said in a prepared statement. “This one fit the bill.”
Tepuy plans to invest more than $1 million in improvements at the roughly 35-year-old site in order to “attract a diverse group of new tenants, including companies needing manufacturing, food and kitchen, office or distribution space,” according to Bottome.
The building has good bones and great potential,” he said. “We are getting ready to
perform a complete revamp of the entire property.”
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed monthly
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.