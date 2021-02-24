Broomfield commercial space acquired for $1.75M

BROOMFIELD — Topotepui Property Management LLC, a Boulder company that does business as Tepuy Properties, recently purchased a 26,400-square-foot industrial space at 1 Park St. in Broomfield for $1.75M

The seller, according to Broomfield public records, is Evan Charles Properties LLC.

The building, which is half vacant and occupied by gun range Shoot Indoors, has suffered hail damage and neglect as a result of a previous owner’s bankruptcy, according to Tepuy owner Ricardo Bottome.

“I’ve been looking for a while for a building we could improve and reposition, and I was wanting

to do a more involved project than we typically do,” Bottome said in a prepared statement. “This one fit the bill.”

Tepuy plans to invest more than $1 million in improvements at the roughly 35-year-old site in order to “attract a diverse group of new tenants, including companies needing manufacturing, food and kitchen, office or distribution space,” according to Bottome.

The building has good bones and great potential,” he said. “We are getting ready to

perform a complete revamp of the entire property.”

