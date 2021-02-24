Broadmoor continues run as a Forbes five-star hotel

COLORADO SPRINGS — Forbes magazine has named The Broadmoor hotel to its five-star list of hotels — the 61st consecutive inclusion on the list.

The Denver Post reported that the iconic resort hotel earned the highest marks for lodging, dining and spa services.