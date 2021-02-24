Boulder brewer begins self-distribution of its beer

BOULDER — Beyond The Mountain Brewing Co. LLC has begun self-distribution of its beer in 16 ounce cans in Boulder County.

The company said in a press release Wednesday that customers will be able to find BTM IPA, Prima Mexicana Vienna Lager, Headspin DIPA, Sour Shakedown Party Sour Ale with Blackberries, and 2019 Colorado State Fair gold medal winner Klaus’s Kolsch in four packs. The year-round beers will be followed by seasonal releases in the spring and summer, including Basil Saison and The MoMo Dance Juicy IPA. Expansion into the Denver beer market will soon follow, Chuck Hixon, managing member of the Boulder brewery said.

Beyond The Mountain had previously been packaging select beers in 22 ounce bottles, but those bottles were only available in the taproom. “We had always wanted to begin self-distribution once we were confident our processes were dialed in and the demand was there for our beers” said head brewer and co-owner Morgan Way. “The final step was finding the right canning line that met our needs for a small, efficient machine that produced extremely low dissolved oxygen levels.”

The label art for each can was designed by local artist Tanya Miller of Too Funked LLC.

“Since our brewery takes a lot of inspiration from live music, we wanted each label to have its own personality the way concert posters are unique to each show,” said Hixon. “Tanya understood that and did fantastic work with each label.” Future seasonal releases will feature work by other local artists, continuing the theme of having their own distinctive look.

Beyond the Mountain was founded in 2017.

