Attention Homes rebrands as Tgthr

BOULDER — Attention Homes, a nonprofit that serves homeless youth in Boulder County, is now branded as Tgthr (pronounced “together”), the group announced during a virtual ceremony held Tuesday.
“Starting years ago, we began getting feedback from young people who didn’t feel like [the Attention Homes branding] wasn’t engaging” and didn’t reflect the collaborative and inclusive nature of the group’s mission, Tgthr CEO Chris Nelson said.
The new name and branding were chosen by a Tgthr committee after a series of focus groups and surveys, along with consulting from local branding agency Moxie Sozo LLC.
“So much human time and energy went into this project,” Nelson said.
In addition to the rebranding, Nelson said Tgthr will move away from using language “that’s not strength-based,” such as “at risk” or “in crisis.”
Despite the branding shift, Nelson emphasized that the organization is “not abandoning our history, which is the most important part of who we are.”
The branding shift does not include any changes to the group’s core services.
