Aspen businesses seek rollback of pandemic affidavit program 

ASPEN — Business leaders in Pitkin County are asking the county to roll back its traveler affidavit program.

As reported by the Aspen Times, the program requires visitors to be tested for COVID-19 and undergo quarantines. The program is driving away visitors, the business leaders say. 


 