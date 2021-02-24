Advanced Energy buildings in Fort Collins sell for $30.65M

FORT COLLINS — Two of the northeast Fort Collins buildings that house research and development activity for Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) have been sold for a combined $30.65 million.

Sponsored Content Employer Alert: Equal Pay For Equal Work Act

The EPEWA Act went into effect on January 1, 2021. Employers had to make robust changes to address and implement external employment opportunities and internal employee advancement opportunities. Is your business compliant? Read More

The former owner Cress Capital LLC sold two buildings at 1625 Sharp Point Drive and 2424 Midpoint Drive to a subsidiary of Virginia-based real estate investment group Capital Square Realty Advisors LLC, according to a statement from the Newport Beach, California-based Cress and Larimer County property records.

The two buildings combined amount to 115,627 square feet and were last valued by county officials at a combined $12.27 million.

Cress had purchased a 23-building business park in that corner of the city in 2017 that included the two Advanced Energy buildings.

Advanced Energy develops and manufactures power-control systems used in electronics. The company was founded in Fort Collins but moved its corporate headquarters to Denver sometime in the spring of 2020.

However, the company signed a 15-year lease for its facilities in Fort Collins last year.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC