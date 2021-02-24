Home » Industry News » Real Estate & Construction



Advanced Energy buildings in Fort Collins sell for $30.65M

FORT COLLINS — Two of the northeast Fort Collins buildings that house research and development activity for Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) have been sold for a combined $30.65 million.

The former owner Cress Capital LLC sold two buildings at 1625 Sharp Point Drive and 2424 Midpoint Drive to a subsidiary of Virginia-based real estate investment group Capital Square Realty Advisors LLC, according to a statement from the Newport Beach, California-based Cress and Larimer County property records.

The two buildings combined amount to 115,627 square feet and were last valued by county officials at a combined $12.27 million.

Cress had purchased a 23-building business park in that corner of the city in 2017 that included the two Advanced Energy buildings.

Advanced Energy develops and manufactures power-control systems used in electronics. The company was founded in Fort Collins but moved its corporate headquarters to Denver sometime in the spring of 2020.

However, the company signed a 15-year lease for its facilities in Fort Collins last year.

