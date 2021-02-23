New Greeley restaurant to open Friday

GREELEY — The owner of two Greeley eateries will soon open a third, Sexy Sammies.

Brian Seifried, who runs Wing Shack and Luna’s Tacos & Tequila, plans to open Sexy Sammies on Friday, Feb. 26.

Located in Central Greeley, Sexy Sammies claims to be a fresh take on a quick service restaurant featuring hand-breaded chicken tenders and tender sandwiches. Sexy Sammies will use technology that permits service without direct human intervention, something increasingly popular as the COVID-19 pandemic rolls on. Guests will place their orders at kiosks, where they can browse the menu, craft their meals, and take care of payment at one terminal. When an order is ready, a text message will be sent and customers can retrieve their orders from cubbies located in the restaurant. Ordering will also be encouraged via the website: sexysammies.com

The Sexy Sammies restaurant was designed by Greeley native Jeff Eyser. Eyser, currently of Los Angeles, and his team at Flip This Bitch have been creating interiors and sets for television shows for the past 15 years.