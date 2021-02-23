New Greeley restaurant to open Friday

GREELEY — The owner of two Greeley eateries will soon open a third, Sexy Sammies.
Sponsored Content
Employer Alert: Equal Pay For Equal Work Act
The EPEWA Act went into effect on January 1, 2021. Employers had to make robust changes to address and implement external employment opportunities and internal employee advancement opportunities. Is your business compliant?
Brian Seifried, who runs Wing Shack and Luna’s Tacos & Tequila, plans to open Sexy Sammies on Friday, Feb. 26.
Located in Central Greeley, Sexy Sammies claims to be a fresh take on a quick service restaurant featuring hand-breaded chicken tenders and tender sandwiches. Sexy Sammies will use technology that permits service without direct human intervention, something increasingly popular as the COVID-19 pandemic rolls on. Guests will place their orders at kiosks, where they can browse the menu, craft their meals, and take care of payment at one terminal. When an order is ready, a text message will be sent and customers can retrieve their orders from cubbies located in the restaurant. Ordering will also be encouraged via the website: sexysammies.com
The Sexy Sammies restaurant was designed by Greeley native Jeff Eyser. Eyser, currently of Los Angeles, and his team at Flip This Bitch have been creating interiors and sets for television shows for the past 15 years.
GREELEY — The owner of two Greeley eateries will soon open a third, Sexy Sammies.
Brian Seifried, who runs Wing Shack and Luna’s Tacos & Tequila, plans to open Sexy Sammies on Friday, Feb. 26.
Located in Central Greeley, Sexy Sammies claims to be a fresh take on a quick service restaurant featuring hand-breaded chicken tenders and tender sandwiches. Sexy Sammies will use technology that permits service without direct human intervention, something increasingly popular as the COVID-19 pandemic rolls on. Guests will place their orders at kiosks, where they can browse the menu, craft their meals, and take care of payment at one terminal. When an order is ready, a text message will be sent and customers can retrieve their orders from cubbies located in the restaurant. Ordering will also be encouraged via the website: sexysammies.com
The Sexy Sammies restaurant was designed by Greeley native Jeff Eyser. Eyser, currently of Los Angeles, and his team at Flip This Bitch have been creating interiors and sets for television shows for the past 15 years.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed monthly
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.