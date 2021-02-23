Heska closes 2020 with 60% increased year-over-year revenues

LOVELAND — Heska Corp. (Nasdaq: HSKA) ended a year filled with acquisitions with a small profit and an earnings beat.
Sponsored Content
Employer Alert: Equal Pay For Equal Work Act
The EPEWA Act went into effect on January 1, 2021. Employers had to make robust changes to address and implement external employment opportunities and internal employee advancement opportunities. Is your business compliant?
The Loveland veterinary diagnostics producer posted revenues of $64.3 million in the quarter and an adjusted earnings-per-share figure of 25 cents, beating Wall Street consensus estimates by $11.2 million and 56 cents per share, respectively, according to data from finance site Seeking Alpha.
It had a net profit of $2.5 million for the period.
For 2020 as a whole, the company had revenues of $197.3 million, a 60.9% increase versus 2019. The majority of that increase is attributable to Heska’s entry into the international market after it acquired multiple diagnostics providers in Europe for about $110 million.
However, it ultimately had a net loss of $14.4 million for the year.
The company’s buying spree effectively doubled its customer base and geographic footprint, CEO Kevin Wilson said in a statement. He believes the company is now primed for organic growth after closing several acquisitions.
“We saw healthy growth driven by healthy end markets that continue to need more of what Heska has unique capability to offer, all of which forms a great foundation to continue to upscale revenue and profitability in this second half of our Act Two plan,” he said.
The company also raised its 2021 guidance and now estimates that it’ll generate between $225 million and $235 million, amounting to a 15% to 20% target for sales growth over 2020.
Heska shares were slightly higher in early trading Tuesday, rising 3.99% to $192.54 per share as of 10 a.m. Mountain Time.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
LOVELAND — Heska Corp. (Nasdaq: HSKA) ended a year filled with acquisitions with a small profit and an earnings beat.
The Loveland veterinary diagnostics producer posted revenues of $64.3 million in the quarter and an adjusted earnings-per-share figure of 25 cents, beating Wall Street consensus estimates by $11.2 million and 56 cents per share, respectively, according to data from finance site Seeking Alpha.
It had a net profit of $2.5 million for the period.
For 2020 as a whole, the company had revenues of $197.3 million, a 60.9% increase versus 2019. The majority of that increase is attributable to Heska’s entry into the international market after it acquired multiple diagnostics providers in Europe for about $110 million.
However, it ultimately had a net loss of $14.4 million for the year.
The company’s buying spree effectively doubled its customer base and geographic footprint, CEO Kevin Wilson said in a statement. He believes the company is now primed for organic growth after closing several acquisitions.
“We saw healthy growth driven by healthy end markets that continue to need more of what Heska has unique capability to offer, all of which forms a great foundation to continue to upscale revenue and profitability in this second half of our Act Two plan,” he said.
The company also raised its 2021 guidance and now estimates that it’ll generate between $225 million and $235 million, amounting to a 15% to 20% target for sales growth over 2020.
Heska shares were slightly higher in early trading Tuesday, rising 3.99% to $192.54 per share as…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed monthly
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.