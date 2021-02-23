Hensel Phelps to build Metro rail facility outside of DC

LANDOVER, Maryland — Greeley-based Hensel Phelps Construction Co. and fellow builder Stantec Inc. (NYSE: STN) have inked a roughly $225 million contract to build a new rail facility for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.
Sponsored Content
Employer Alert: Equal Pay For Equal Work Act
The EPEWA Act went into effect on January 1, 2021. Employers had to make robust changes to address and implement external employment opportunities and internal employee advancement opportunities. Is your business compliant?
The WMATA Rail Heavy Repair and Overhaul Facility project will be located in Prince George’s County, Maryland, just outside of Washington, D.C.
“The HRO Facility will serve Metrorail vehicles and car track equipment maintenance with service bays for 40 rail cars, a rail car truck shop, and storage tracks to accommodate up to 24 rail cars,” according to a news release. “The project will also include a new rail connection from the project site to the Metrorail Orange Line.”
Construction is expected to begin this year and wrap up in 2024.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
LANDOVER, Maryland — Greeley-based Hensel Phelps Construction Co. and fellow builder Stantec Inc. (NYSE: STN) have inked a roughly $225 million contract to build a new rail facility for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.
The WMATA Rail Heavy Repair and Overhaul Facility project will be located in Prince George’s County, Maryland, just outside of Washington, D.C.
“The HRO Facility will serve Metrorail vehicles and car track equipment maintenance with service bays for 40 rail cars, a rail car truck shop, and storage tracks to accommodate up to 24 rail cars,” according to a news release. “The project will also include a new rail connection from the project site to the Metrorail Orange Line.”
Construction is expected to begin this year and wrap up in 2024.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed monthly
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.