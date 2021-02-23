Hensel Phelps to build Metro rail facility outside of DC

LANDOVER, Maryland — Greeley-based Hensel Phelps Construction Co. and fellow builder Stantec Inc. (NYSE: STN) have inked a roughly $225 million contract to build a new rail facility for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

Sponsored Content Employer Alert: Equal Pay For Equal Work Act

The EPEWA Act went into effect on January 1, 2021. Employers had to make robust changes to address and implement external employment opportunities and internal employee advancement opportunities. Is your business compliant? Read More

The WMATA Rail Heavy Repair and Overhaul Facility project will be located in Prince George’s County, Maryland, just outside of Washington, D.C.

“The HRO Facility will serve Metrorail vehicles and car track equipment maintenance with service bays for 40 rail cars, a rail car truck shop, and storage tracks to accommodate up to 24 rail cars,” according to a news release. “The project will also include a new rail connection from the project site to the Metrorail Orange Line.”

Construction is expected to begin this year and wrap up in 2024.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC