FirstBank’s Longmont, Boulder markets to be combined as Longmont prez retires

BOULDER and LONGMONT — FirstBank’s Longmont market president Bruce Robbins is retiring this month, and the bank plans to bring both its Longmont and Boulder markets under the leadership of new Boulder president Chad Mitchell.

Sponsored Content Employer Alert: Equal Pay For Equal Work Act

The EPEWA Act went into effect on January 1, 2021. Employers had to make robust changes to address and implement external employment opportunities and internal employee advancement opportunities. Is your business compliant? Read More

“It’s been a privilege, and I have truly enjoyed every single relationship built and accomplishment at FirstBank these past 30 years,” Robbins said in a statement provided to BizWest. “They’re a company that practices what they preach, and does right by people, both in good times and in bad. I’m honored and humbled that I’ve been able to help so many local businesses, individuals and community groups, especially through this pandemic. But I speak for the entire company when I say we cannot wait to see what Chad does in this position. I’m sure he’ll do great things.”

Mitchell, who steps into the Boulder County role March 1, is currently FirstBank’s South Jefferson County market president.

“Chad has been a valued asset to FirstBank over the past two decades,” FirstBank’s new president, Kevin Classen said in a statement. “He has demonstrated the ethos that drives this organization, and under his leadership, I have no doubt he will continue to enable strategic growth with our experienced and dedicated teams in the Boulder and Longmont markets.”

Classen, who assumed FirstBank’s head leadership position late last year, was the prior Boulder market president. He succeeded Ron Tilton, who retired this month after three-and-half decades at the institution.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC