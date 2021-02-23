FirstBank’s Longmont, Boulder markets to be combined as Longmont prez retires

BOULDER and LONGMONT — FirstBank’s Longmont market president Bruce Robbins is retiring this month, and the bank plans to bring both its Longmont and Boulder markets under the leadership of new Boulder president Chad Mitchell.
Sponsored Content
Employer Alert: Equal Pay For Equal Work Act
The EPEWA Act went into effect on January 1, 2021. Employers had to make robust changes to address and implement external employment opportunities and internal employee advancement opportunities. Is your business compliant?
“It’s been a privilege, and I have truly enjoyed every single relationship built and accomplishment at FirstBank these past 30 years,” Robbins said in a statement provided to BizWest. “They’re a company that practices what they preach, and does right by people, both in good times and in bad. I’m honored and humbled that I’ve been able to help so many local businesses, individuals and community groups, especially through this pandemic. But I speak for the entire company when I say we cannot wait to see what Chad does in this position. I’m sure he’ll do great things.”
Mitchell, who steps into the Boulder County role March 1, is currently FirstBank’s South Jefferson County market president.
“Chad has been a valued asset to FirstBank over the past two decades,” FirstBank’s new president, Kevin Classen said in a statement. “He has demonstrated the ethos that drives this organization, and under his leadership, I have no doubt he will continue to enable strategic growth with our experienced and dedicated teams in the Boulder and Longmont markets.”
Classen, who assumed FirstBank’s head leadership position late last year, was the prior Boulder market president. He succeeded Ron Tilton, who retired this month after three-and-half decades at the institution.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
BOULDER and LONGMONT — FirstBank’s Longmont market president Bruce Robbins is retiring this month, and the bank plans to bring both its Longmont and Boulder markets under the leadership of new Boulder president Chad Mitchell.
“It’s been a privilege, and I have truly enjoyed every single relationship built and accomplishment at FirstBank these past 30 years,” Robbins said in a statement provided to BizWest. “They’re a company that practices what they preach, and does right by people, both in good times and in bad. I’m honored and humbled that I’ve been able to help so many local businesses, individuals and community groups, especially through this pandemic. But I speak for the entire company when I say we cannot wait to see what Chad does in this position. I’m sure he’ll do great things.”
Mitchell, who steps into the Boulder County role March 1, is currently FirstBank’s South Jefferson County market president.
“Chad has been a valued asset to FirstBank over the past two decades,” FirstBank’s new president, Kevin Classen said in a statement. “He has demonstrated the ethos that drives this organization, and under his leadership, I have no doubt he will continue to enable strategic growth with our experienced and dedicated teams in the Boulder and Longmont markets.”
Classen, who assumed FirstBank’s head leadership position late last year, was the prior Boulder market president. He succeeded Ron Tilton, who retired this month after three-and-half decades at the institution.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed monthly
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.