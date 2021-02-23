Crocs posts record sales in 2020

BROOMFIELD — Casual footwear maker Crocs Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) had its best sales year ever in 2020, posting revenues of $1.4 billion last fiscal year.

Sponsored Content Employer Alert: Equal Pay For Equal Work Act

The EPEWA Act went into effect on January 1, 2021. Employers had to make robust changes to address and implement external employment opportunities and internal employee advancement opportunities. Is your business compliant? Read More

The firm’s earnings per share doubled in 2020 to $3.22 as sales jumped 12.6% year-over-year, according to Crocs’ annual report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Tuesday.

For Q4, revenues were $411.5 million, up 56.5% from the same period last year.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Crocs has leaned on digital sales, which have more than made up for lost revenue due to retail shutdowns. Online sales were 50.2% in 2020 and represented 41.5% of revenue. Last year, e-commerce accounted for just 31.1% of sales.

“We achieved record fourth quarter revenues and profitability and finished 2020 with very strong brand momentum,” Crocs CEO Andrew Rees said in a prepared statement. “We are looking forward to an exceptional 2021 with accelerated revenue growth as we invest in digital, China, and our supply chain to support future growth. I am confident in our ability to continue to deliver outstanding profitability and strong cash flow. The Crocs brand has never been stronger, and I am very excited about our future.”

Looking ahead, Crocs is projecting Q1 2021 sales growth between 40% and 50% compared to first quarter 2020 revenues of $281.2 million.

For the full year, the company expects to top 2020’s results by 20% to 25%.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC