Country star to open restaurant in Denver

DENVER — Dierks Bentley’s fifth restaurant will open in Denver late this year after a groundbreaking this week.

Bentley, a country music star, will create Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row at 1942 Market St. in downtown Denver.

TV station 9News reported that the restaurant will be located at the site of the former Lodo’s Bar and Grill, across from Coors Field.