Boulder agency to develop creative for new Mike’s Lemonade product

BOULDER — Work In Progress LLC, a Boulder advertising and marketing agency, has been named creative agency of record for Mike’s Hard Lemonade Co.

The new agency relationship will focus on continued growth for the company, including the launch of a new product, Mike’s Hard Lemonade Seltzer.

Mike’s also produces and sells Mike’s Hard Lemonade and Mike’s HARDER Lemonade.

“With the upcoming launch of Mike’s Hard Lemonade Seltzer, we need smart and engaging creative to stand out in what’s become a very crowded market,” John Shea, the CMO at Mike’s Hard Lemonade, said in a press release. “WIP’s action-based approach will help us successfully launch Mike’s Hard Lemonade Seltzer and allow us to continue to build on the tremendous growth the Mike’s portfolio has experienced.

The new creative will launch in March and continue throughout the year. “It’s not often you get to introduce a Hard Lemonade Seltzer made by Hard Lemonade experts because it’s never happened before,” said Matt Talbot, CCO of Work In Progress. “This is an incredible creative opportunity to not only launch a new product, but also to help evolve an already iconic brand”

In its first work for Mike’s Hard Lemonade, WIP jumped on a recent pop cultural moment that went viral. To illustrate how a hard day calls for a Mike’s Hard Lemonade, the shop launched a paid digital effort on Friday that incorporated footage from the Zoom cat lawyer.

