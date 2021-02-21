Labor department begins rollout of Phase 2 pandemic unemployment relief

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment began rolling out Phase 2 of the Continued Assistance Act on Saturday, allowing claimants to reopen and file new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation claims.

The majority of claimants were able to certify for back weeks on Saturday, rather than waiting for their regular Sunday certification. As of midday on Saturday, more than 30,000 claims were filed or reopened and more than 28,000 certified for 121,771 weeks worth of benefits, the department reported in a press release.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience during this stressful time of economic hardship,” said Joe Barela, executive director of CDLE.

All new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claimants will be required to go through ID.me verification. This is a federal requirement adding an extra step for claimants, however it reduces fraudulent activity, the department said. Claimants will have 21 days to do this and payment will not be released until it is completed. If a claimant has reopened a claim or filed a new claim and has an integrity hold or locked account, the integrity hold online form will need to be completed.

The Continued Assistance Act provides 11 additional weeks of federal PUA and PEUC benefits. Additionally, the act reestablished the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, which provides unemployment recipients with an additional $300 weekly benefit and established the new Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation program, which will provide an additional $100 weekly benefit to those receiving regular state unemployment benefits who have also suffered a loss of self-employment income.

