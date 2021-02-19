Weld County farmer sues chemical company over claims herbicide killed crops

FORT LUPTON — The operators of a Weld County farm just outside of Fort Lupton are suing a Loveland agricultural chemical company over accusations that the firm used the wrong type of herbicide and ruined a crop of peppers.
Plaintiff Villano Farms LLC, which filed suit this week in Weld County District Court against Pinnacle Agriculture Enterprises LLC, claims to have planted 37 acres of pepper crops last year and contracted with the defendant to spray herbicide Triflurex HFP to treat the soil.
“Soon after the peppers were planted, [Villano Farms representatives] noticed that the crop was deficient,” according to the complaint.
Through conversations with Pinnacle employees, the plaintiff eventually learned that the device used to spray Villano Farms’ soil had recently been used to spray another type of herbicide called Atrazine without being cleaned between uses, the suit alleges.
“Atrazine is not an appropriate chemical for a pepper crop,” the complaint said, and the Villano farms peppers could not be sold.
Additionally, the suit claims that the Atrazine damaged the soil, which “will need to be rehabilitated before being used to grow and cultivate crops.”
Since the incident with the pepper crops, Pinnacle, which did not respond to requests for comment Friday, “ignored [the] plaintiff’s request to address or remedy the problem,” attorneys for Villano Farms claim.
The suit, which accuses Pinnacle of negligence and violations of the Consumer Protection Act, asks a court to award unspecified damages.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
FORT LUPTON — The operators of a Weld County farm just outside of Fort Lupton are suing a Loveland agricultural chemical company over accusations that the firm used the wrong type of herbicide and ruined a crop of peppers.
Plaintiff Villano Farms LLC, which filed suit this week in Weld County District Court against Pinnacle Agriculture Enterprises LLC, claims to have planted 37 acres of pepper crops last year and contracted with the defendant to spray herbicide Triflurex HFP to treat the soil.
“Soon after the peppers were planted, [Villano Farms representatives] noticed that the crop was deficient,” according to the complaint.
Through conversations with Pinnacle employees, the plaintiff eventually learned that the device used to spray Villano Farms’ soil had recently been used to spray another type of herbicide called Atrazine without being cleaned between uses, the suit alleges.
“Atrazine is not an appropriate chemical for a pepper crop,” the complaint said, and the Villano farms peppers could not be sold.
Additionally, the suit claims that the Atrazine damaged the soil, which “will need to be rehabilitated before being used to grow and cultivate crops.”
Since the incident with the pepper crops, Pinnacle, which did not respond to requests for comment Friday, “ignored [the] plaintiff’s request to address or remedy the problem,” attorneys for Villano Farms claim.
The suit, which accuses Pinnacle of negligence and violations of the Consumer Protection Act, asks a court to award unspecified damages.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed monthly
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.