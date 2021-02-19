Private equity-backed firm buys Longmont’s Integrated Cable Systems

LONGMONT — TPC Wire & Cable Corp., an Ohio outfit owned by private equity firm Audax Private Equity, announced this week the acquisition of Longmont-based Integrated Cable Systems Inc., which manufactures cables and harnesses for industrial control panels.

“ICS will continue to operate out of its Longmont, Colorado, facility and we intend to invest in and grow the business,” TPC vice president of corporate development Eric Haag told BizWest in an email.

Integrated Cable Systems general manager and former owner Curt Even added, “As our business grew over the past few years, we knew we would need outside resources to support the current and future needs of the organization. TPC brings those resources, and a lot more, to help us exceed the expectations of our current customers and make the investments necessary to expand our customer base.”

ICS’ capabilities boost TPC’s product portfolio and will allow the company to tap into markets that require highly reliable cabling such as the military, aerospace and medical equipment industry, TPC said in a news release.

“ICS provides an excellent value-add capability in the medical and semiconductor markets to TPC’s newly formed engineered products division, which specializes in bespoke customer solutions in niche markets,” division president Nildeep Patel said in the release. “We believe this will be a mutually beneficial partnership allowing ICS to continue growing its capabilities and value proposition via TPC’s investment and technical expertise. We are looking forward to welcoming the ICS team to the TPC family.”

