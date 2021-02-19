NoCo chambers host webinar about unemployment fraud

The chambers of commerce in Northern Colorado will conduct an online seminar Feb. 25 to discuss impacts on businesses of the recent rash of fraudulent unemployment claims.

As many as 1 million unemployment claims have been flagged as potentially fraudulent in Colorado, causing affected businesses and their employees to file fraud claims, freeze credit reports, change passwords, notify banks, the Internal Revenue Service and others about the potential for additional fraudulent activity using stolen identities.

Affected businesses may have received notices from the state with the ominous line: “Effect on your employment insurance account — Your maximum charge amount is” and then a number, usually in the thousands of dollars.

The Loveland, Fort Collins and Greeley chambers of commerce will jointly produce the webinar to help businesses learn how to protect themselves and their employees and what to do if they experience it. On hand will be experts from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment to share tips, as well as to clear up what will or won’t happen to unemployment insurance premiums.

Speakers include:

Joe Barela, executive director, Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

Daniel Chase, chief of staff, Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

Cher Haavind, deputy executive director, Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

The webinar, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25, is free to attend. A link to the registration page can be found here.

