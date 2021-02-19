Longmont mobile home park sells for $20M

LONGMONT — The St. Vrain Village Mobile Home Park was recently scooped up by an Arizona-based company for $20.35 million, Boulder County property records show.

St. Vrain MHP LLC, an entity registered to the Tempe, Arizona address of Park Management Inc., bought the property at 446 S. Francis St. from St. Vrain Investors LLC, a affiliate of California-based mobile home real estate investment firm FollettUSA Inc.

The 16.6-acre park near the St. Vrain Creek has 139 spaces.

St. Vrain Village was hit hard by flooding in 2013 with about 30 mobile homes sustaining water damage.

According to a Longmont Times-Call report from October 2020, residents of the park met last year with representatives of Resident Owned Communities USA and its local partners at the Boulder-based affordable housing nonprofit Thistle to discuss their options for purchasing the property themselves.

It’s unclear what St. Vrain Village’s new owner intends to do with the property as public records shed little light on Park Management Inc.’s operations beyond its Arizona address. The firm does not appear to have an active website.

FollettUSA bought the park in 2017 from RV Horizons Inc. for $11.5 million. That deal capped off a local buying spree for the company, which had previously purchased the Sunset Mobile Home Park in Loveland for $17.7 million,and the Sunflower Adult Active Community in Fort Collins for $16.2 million.

