Funding Friday: Urban-gro closes out $62.1M IPO, web security raises $11M

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.
BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.
Notable rounds this week:
- Lafayette indoor agriculture firm urban-gro Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO) closed out its initial public offering on the Nasdaq Capital Market Wednesday with $62.1 million in pre-underwriting fee funds raised. That figure is the maximum the company could have raised, and its underwriter tapped all $8.1 million in stock sales that were reserved in the case of oversubscription.
- Strata Identity Inc. raised $11 million in its third round on Monday, more than tripling its prior total venture funding. The company develops software to manage security risks posed by allowing users to use third-party accounts on Google, Facebook or other major tech firms on websites instead of making them register a completely new account.
Other rounds (Source: SEC)
Feb. 19: Little Secrets LLC, Boulder, $2.35 million raised out of $3.32 million goal.
Feb. 18: Mortal Ventures LLC, Boulder, $215,000 raised out of $500,000 goal.
Feb. 17: Denver Angels SPV 3 LLC, Boulder, indefinite round opened.
