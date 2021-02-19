Funding Friday: Urban-gro closes out $62.1M IPO, web security raises $11M

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

Notable rounds this week:

Lafayette indoor agriculture firm urban-gro Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO) closed out its initial public offering on the Nasdaq Capital Market Wednesday with $62.1 million in pre-underwriting fee funds raised. That figure is the maximum the company could have raised, and its underwriter tapped all $8.1 million in stock sales that were reserved in the case of oversubscription.

Strata Identity Inc. raised $11 million in its third round on Monday, more than tripling its prior total venture funding. The company develops software to manage security risks posed by allowing users to use third-party accounts on Google, Facebook or other major tech firms on websites instead of making them register a completely new account.

Other rounds (Source: SEC)

Feb. 19: Little Secrets LLC, Boulder, $2.35 million raised out of $3.32 million goal.

Feb. 18: Mortal Ventures LLC, Boulder, $215,000 raised out of $500,000 goal.

Feb. 17: Denver Angels SPV 3 LLC, Boulder, indefinite round opened.

