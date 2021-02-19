Former Europa Salon location in Old Town Fort Collins placed under foreclosure

FORT COLLINS — A former retail space within the Opera Galleria complex in Old Town Fort Collins has been placed in foreclosure, months after its former tenant moved out due to COVID-inflected struggles.

The two units at 123 N. College Ave., Units 140 and 150, were placed on the Larimer County public trustee’s list of properties in foreclosure Friday morning. The two units owe $331,847 on a joint loan of $480,000 that was issued by Verus Bank of Commerce at a 6.04% interest rate in March 2015.

The combined units housed Europa Salon Spa & Barbershop, which closed late last April during the first round of pandemic-induced stay-at-home orders.

The Opera Galleria’s internal atrium is owned by the Fort Collins Downtown Development Authority, but the individual units and retail spaces are split into condominiums and separately owned.

The deadline to signal an intent to cure the bankruptcy is June 8, and public auctions for the properties are set for June 23.

Cindy Thill, the registered agent for the two companies, did not respond to a request for comment Friday afternoon.

