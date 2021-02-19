Former CFO of CBS lists Cherry Creek mansion for $5.1M

Editor’s note: This story first ran on BusinessDen.com, a BizWest news partner.

The former CFO of CBS has listed his Cherry Creek mansion for $5.1 million.

Fredric G. Reynolds and his wife Lundy purchased the property at 480 Cook St. under the Reynolds Family Trust in 2016 for $4.33 million, according to property records.

The 10,116-square-foot mansion was built in 2002 and recently renovated by Paul Kobey of Denver-based Kobey Development. It features four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Reynolds was executive vice president of CBS and its predecessor companies, Westinghouse Electric Corp. and Viacom, for more than a decade, retiring in 2009. He also served as president of Viacom Television Stations Group from 2001 to 2005, according to a company bio.

Prior to CBS, Reynolds worked in various positions for PepsiCo for 12 years. He currently sits on the board of directors of multiple companies, including Pinterest and Mondelēz International (formerly Kraft Foods).

The Reynolds also have a nonprofit called the Fredric and Lundy Reynolds Family Foundation.

Address: 480 Cook St., Denver

Listing price: $5.1 million

Stats: The two-story Cherry Creek North home has 6,219 square feet of space above ground, plus a 3,787-square-foot finished basement. An elevator can be accessed on each level.