Boulder unveils city manager finalists

BOULDER — Boulder’s city manager search has been narrowed to two finalists: Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde and Kevin Jackson.

The pair will be introduced to the community Feb. 25 for a virtual question-and-answer session from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Jackson, according to a city news release, has been the deputy city manager in Long Beach, California, since 2017. He received his master of public administration degree, bachelor of arts in psychology, and bachelor of arts in sociology from Arizona State University.

To view his entire resume and cover letter, visit www-static.bouldercolorado.gov/docs/Kevin_Jackson-1-202102191509.pdf.

Rivera-Vandermyde has been the deputy city manager in Austin, Texas, since 2019. She received her law degree from New York University School of Law and her bachelor of arts in political science and English from Amherst College.

Rivera-Vandermyde’s resume and cover letter are available here: www-static.bouldercolorado.gov/docs/Nuria_Rivera-Vandermyde-1-202102191509.pdf

The city has not determined a timeline for making an offer to either candidate, and the Boulder City Council must decide whom to hire in a public hearing that has yet to be scheduled.

