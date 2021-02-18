Glenwood Village Apartments in Boulder trades for nearly $17M

BOULDER — The Glenwood Village Apartments community in Boulder recently changed hands for $16.75 million.

The 48-unit complex at 2747 Glenwood Court features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

An entity called 2747 Glenwood II LLC bought the property. That firm is registered to the Boulder address of property management outfit My Boulder Rental, which oversees a handful of local student-centric communities and will manage the historic Marpa House when it is transformed into student housing.

Local developer John Kirkland was involved in the purchase of the Marpa as well as the recent deal involving Glenwood Village.

The seller was TMLH LLC, an entity registered to the Niwot address of law firm Warren, Carlson & Moore LLP.

The Denver office of real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield secured financing for the project, according to a company news release.

“This was an outstanding execution given the volatility and uncertainty of the period,” Kirkland said in the release. “This is an irreplaceable asset in the heart of one of the nation’s highest value markets that had not traded for 45-years. We are very excited about its potential and by our team’s ability to continue to source, transact, and maximize the value of such unique opportunities.”

