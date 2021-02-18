Developer proposes 240-unit apartment complex in southeast Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — Denver-based apartment builder Milestone Development Group has revealed plans for another complex spread across eight three-story buildings near the city’s southeast corner.
According to conceptual project plans submitted to Fort Collins planners, the complex would be built on an eight-acre plot at the northeast corner of Precision Drive and Cinquefoil Lane. It would split the units between studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, but does not specify how many of each would be built.
The project also calls for a 7,000-square-foot clubhouse and gym, along with a mix of garages, carports and exposed parking lots.
Milestone Development previously developed the 240-unit Terra Vida apartments and 276-unit The Vibe apartments near the city’s southeast corner. The latter complex sold last year to a California-based real estate investment group for $74 million. At that price, the deal was the most expensive real estate transaction in Northern Colorado in 2020, according to BizWest estimates.
The Terra Vida complex sold in 2014 for $39 million.
The apartment proposal was scheduled for its first concept review from city staff Thursday morning.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
FORT COLLINS — Denver-based apartment builder Milestone Development Group has revealed plans for another complex spread across eight three-story buildings near the city’s southeast corner.
According to conceptual project plans submitted to Fort Collins planners, the complex would be built on an eight-acre plot at the northeast corner of Precision Drive and Cinquefoil Lane. It would split the units between studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, but does not specify how many of each would be built.
The project also calls for a 7,000-square-foot clubhouse and gym, along with a mix of garages, carports and exposed parking lots.
Milestone Development previously developed the 240-unit Terra Vida apartments and 276-unit The Vibe apartments near the city’s southeast corner. The latter complex sold last year to a California-based real estate investment group for $74 million. At that price, the deal was the most expensive real estate transaction in Northern Colorado in 2020, according to BizWest estimates.
The Terra Vida complex sold in 2014 for $39 million.
The apartment proposal was scheduled for its first concept review from city staff Thursday morning.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed monthly
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.