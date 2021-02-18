Developer proposes 240-unit apartment complex in southeast Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — Denver-based apartment builder Milestone Development Group has revealed plans for another complex spread across eight three-story buildings near the city’s southeast corner.

According to conceptual project plans submitted to Fort Collins planners, the complex would be built on an eight-acre plot at the northeast corner of Precision Drive and Cinquefoil Lane. It would split the units between studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, but does not specify how many of each would be built.

The project also calls for a 7,000-square-foot clubhouse and gym, along with a mix of garages, carports and exposed parking lots.

Milestone Development previously developed the 240-unit Terra Vida apartments and 276-unit The Vibe apartments near the city’s southeast corner. The latter complex sold last year to a California-based real estate investment group for $74 million. At that price, the deal was the most expensive real estate transaction in Northern Colorado in 2020, according to BizWest estimates.

The Terra Vida complex sold in 2014 for $39 million.

The apartment proposal was scheduled for its first concept review from city staff Thursday morning.

