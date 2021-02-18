Bolder Industries rounds out management team

BOULDER — Bolder Industries, a Boulder-based firm that converts recycled rubber tires into sustainable new compounds and chemicals, announced additions this week to its management team.

The firm, part of Waste to Energy Partners LLC, has hired Michael Murray as president of Bolder Industries Europe, Fafa Firouzkouhi as vice president of BolderOil product development and Steve Renegar as strategic sales director.

“Key personnel has been and will continue to be the backbone of the Bolder Industries development and growth model,” BI CEO Tony Wibbeler said in a prepared statement. “Technology can only do so much; it’s the people who make the day-to-day decisions that will allow us to realize our potential as a business. Bringing Michael, Fafa and Steve on board is another step forward in furthering the vision of Bolder Industries.”

