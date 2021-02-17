Weld County gets nearly $10M from feds for rental assistance

BizWest Staff

GREELEY — Weld County announced this week the receipt of just under $9.8 million in funding from the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Emergency Rental Assistance program to help local residents struggling to pay rent or utility bills during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re excited to announce we received four times the amount of funding we were expecting when we submitted our application,” Weld County director of finance Don Warden said in a prepared statement. “This should go a long way in helping Weld County residents with delinquent rent and utility bills.”

To learn more or to apply, visit www.weldgov.com/departments/human_services/emergency_rental_and_utility_assistance___e_r_a_.

