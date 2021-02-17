Tesla opens ‘body repair center’ in Globeville, one of nine in country

Thomas Gounley
Editor’s note: This story first ran on BusinessDen.com, a BizWest news partner.
DENVER — Denver is now home to one of the few Tesla-operated body shops in the country.
The California-based electric vehicle manufacturer has, without fanfare, opened what the company calls a “body repair center” at 450 E. 52nd Ave. in Globeville.
It is one of nine such facilities in the country, according to Tesla’s website. There are three in California, two in Maryland and one each in Illinois, Nevada and Arizona.
Tesla did not respond to a request for comment. BusinessDen reported last March that the Globeville facility was in the works.
Tesla’s body shops are different from the company’s “service centers,” which are far more common — there are locations in Littleton, Superior and Colorado Springs. Those shops are intended to provide most vehicle repairs that can’t be fixed through a software update.
While service centers can provide some collision repairs, according to Tesla’s website, drivers involved in more severe crashes will likely find themselves at the body repair centers, which specialize in structural damage.
In the past, Tesla has guided customers with banged-up vehicles to approved third-party shops, where some owners have reported waiting months for their car to get fixed.
At 30,000 square feet, the Globeville facility is also much larger than Tesla’s existing service center at 6395 E. Evans Ave., which is about 7,500 square feet.
Tesla’s stock price has been on a tear in recent years. As of Tuesday, Bloomberg calculated CEO Elon Musk’s net worth at $195 billion, narrowly edging out Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos as the richest person in the world.
Thomas Gounley
Editor’s note: This story first ran on BusinessDen.com, a BizWest news partner.
DENVER — Denver is now home to one of the few Tesla-operated body shops in the country.
The California-based electric vehicle manufacturer has, without fanfare, opened what the company calls a “body repair center” at 450 E. 52nd Ave. in Globeville.
It is one of nine such facilities in the country, according to Tesla’s website. There are three in California, two in Maryland and one each in Illinois, Nevada and Arizona.
Tesla did not respond to a request for comment. BusinessDen reported last March that the Globeville facility was in the works.
Tesla’s body shops are different from the company’s “service centers,” which are far more common — there are locations in Littleton, Superior and Colorado Springs. Those shops are intended to provide most vehicle repairs that can’t be fixed through a software update.
While service centers can provide some collision repairs, according to Tesla’s website, drivers involved in more severe crashes will likely find themselves at the body repair centers, which specialize in structural damage.
In the past, Tesla has guided customers with banged-up vehicles to approved third-party shops, where some owners have reported waiting months for their car to get fixed.
At 30,000 square feet, the Globeville facility is also much larger than Tesla’s existing service center at 6395 E. Evans Ave., which is about 7,500 square feet.
Tesla’s stock price has been on a tear in recent years. As of Tuesday, Bloomberg calculated CEO Elon Musk’s net worth at $195 billion, narrowly…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed monthly
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.