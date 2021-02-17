Rowdy Kombucha adds branding veteran as new marketing chief

BizWest Staff

BOULDER — Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha Inc. recently hired Sheila Rosen as its new marketing director, “responsible for brand strategy, consumer engagement and the big ideas that will continue to drive aggressive growth,” according to a company news release.

Prior to joining Rowdy Mermaid, Rosen spent the past 18 years at Boulder-based marketing firm Sterling-Rice Group Inc., most recently serving as managing director and partner.

“Sheila clearly recognizes the unmistakable moxie of the Rowdy Mermaid brand,” Rowdy CEO Jamba Dunn said in the release. “She shares our team’s belief in the power of functional beverages to do good, taste good and help people feel good, making her an ideal addition to the Rowdy Mermaid family. Her proven ability to inspire devotional growth will be an invaluable resource as we evolve Rowdy Mermaid from a kombucha brand to a functional beverage company that always delivers on the promises of nourishment and taste.”

