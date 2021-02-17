Report: Local hotels remained mostly empty in January

Lucas High
Hotels in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado saw occupancy rates and prices drop in late 2020, and there were few signs of a rebound in the first month of 2021.
Rooms across the region remained mostly unbooked in January as no city in the region surpassed a 50% occupancy rate last month, according to the Rocky Mountain Lodging Report released Wednesday by the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association.
Northern Colorado cities fared a bit better, with Greeley leading the way with a 45.5% occupancy rate. The average nightly stay cost $75.28 in January.
Rooms in Loveland were 35.4% full in January, a month that saw an average price of $84.07 per night.
Fort Collins hotels posted a 30.3% occupancy rate and average prices of $87.51.
In Estes Park, hotels were 28.6% full in January, when average prices were $151.87 per night.
Boulder accommodations were 31.8% occupied last month. The average night’s stay cost $92.80.
Longmont rooms had a January occupancy rate of 27.2% and an average nightly cost of $71.20.
Along the U.S. Highway 36 corridor, hotels were 24.6% full and rates averaged $75.16.
The statewide occupancy rate for January was 35.1%. Rooms cost an average of $133.34.
