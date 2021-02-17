Boulder’s 2 city manager finalists to be revealed soon

Lucas High

BOULDER — Boulder residents will soon learn the identities of the two finalists vying for the city’s top unelected staff position.

During the Boulder City Council meeting Tuesday, Boulder officials revealed that they had narrowed the city manager applicant field from more than 60 to just two.

One of those yet to be identified candidates will likely be offered the chance to succeed longtime city manager Jane Brautigam, who retired last October after 12 years on the job.

Brautigam, former president of the International City/County Managers Association, was named the 2020 city manager of the year by the Colorado City and County Managers Association.

City Council members privately and separately interviewed five semi-finalists — identified only as Candidates K, I, G and A — last week, according to search subcommittee member Councilwoman Mary Young.

“We’re using letters to identify them in order to preserve the confidentiality of the semifinalists,” she said.

Candidates K and I were identified as “two very strong finalists,” Young said.

Initially, council members thought they’d bring forward three finalists, Councilman Aaron Brockett said. But “these two semifinalists were chosen by every single council member as their top two choices, so we had a strong consensus.”

The city’s recruiter will now notify the finalists, and Boulder officials will issue a press release with their names prior to a public forum introducing the candidates on Feb. 25.

