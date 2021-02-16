Propertybase acquires lead conversion platform Unify

BizWest Staff

BOULDER — Propertybase Inc., a Boulder-based customer-relationship management software company for real estate brokerages, announced this week the acquisition of lead conversion and retention web platform Unify from Cross Media LLC.

“After an extensive evaluation process to identify an authoritative market leader, we’re thrilled to welcome the Unify team into our Propertybase family,” Propertybase CEO Vance Loiselle said in a prepared statement. “Unify’s differentiated product offering and commitment to exceptional service accelerates our plans to streamline how real estate and mortgage professionals can effectively use innovative digital solutions to drive revenue.”

Terms of deal were not disclosed, and Unify will continue operating as an independent entity.

“Unify was founded with the vision that software should play an integral part in the mortgage industry,” Cross Media COE Scott Lidberg said in a statement. “Joining forces with Propertybase is an exciting achievement which will allow us to not only amplify our current client offerings but unlock cutting-edge potential for the entire industry.”

