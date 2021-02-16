Lory State Park, with help of business partners, to expand bike park

BizWest Staff

BELLVUE — Friends of Lory State Park, along with business partners and the Colorado Parks and Wildlife department, will begin work this spring on revitalizing the Corral Center Bike Park at the state park.

The park support group has been working with Fort Collins companies TREK North, J2 Contracting Co., Drake Cycles, and the Overland Mountain Bike Association on the project. Once completed, the updated bike park will be the first of its kind at any Colorado state park.

“Improving the former horse corral to a bike skills arena has been on our drawing board for several years,” Patricia Miller, board president of the Friends of Lory State Park, said in a written statement. The group envisions a bike park adapted for beginners and experienced mountain bikers.

Roy McBride, park manager, said enough money has been raised to begin phase 1, with additional fundraising underway for later phases of the project. The redevelopment will improve and enlarge the start hill and construct a pump track and jump lines.

Phase 2, which will require an additional $40,000, will include the construction of a large dirt jump line using steel framed wooden jump lips and a curved wall ride. The park designers plan to add five of these structures and their associated landings.

