Hemp Feed Coalition submits first permit to allow for hemp in poultry feed

BizWest Staff

FORT COLLINS — The Hemp Feed Coalition, a nonprofit group that lobbies for the federal government to allow hemp byproducts to be used in livestock feed, announced this month that it has submitted the first application to the Association of American Feed Control Officials and the U.S. Food and Drug Association-Center for Veterinary Medicine seeking approval for hempseed meal to be used to feed egg-laying hens.

“The first one is always the hardest; and it was definitely a group effort to submit the first ever application in the US for hemp as an official feed ingredient,” HFC executive director Hunter Buffington said in a prepared statement.

Following the application submission, the group will “turn its focus to research on other hemp by-products: oil, sediment, hulls, pulp and screenings to investigate their benefit and safety as feed ingredients,” according to an HFC news release.

“Commoditizing safe and healthy by-products from hemp processing will provide farmer and processor revenue and a build a steady supply as the industry matures in the next few years,” Buffington said.

