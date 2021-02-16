Great Plates of Downtown returns to Fort Collins in March

BizWest Staff

FORT COLLINS — Great Plates of Downtown, a restaurant promotion and fundraiser benefiting the Food Bank for Larimer County, returns to the city on March 1 and will run through March 14.

More than 35 Old Town restaurants will offer breakfast, lunch, appetizer, and dinner specials for $25.

All proceeds from purchases of the specials will got to the food bank, which raised $105,405 during last year’s Great Plates event.

This year, NOSH NoCo has partnered with the Fort Collins Downtown Development Authority to feature Great Plates specials on their delivery platform, as well as a donation option for customers to support the Food Bank, according to a DDA news release. The DDA has committed to cover the 15% NOSH NoCo restaurant commission fee, up to $22,000.

“This year marks the 16th year of Great Plates and I am so excited that the Food Bank is once again part of this amazing promotion,” Food Bank for Larimer County CEO Amy Pezzani said in the release. “I look forward each year to Great Plates because it’s an opportunity to sample all that downtown Fort Collins has to offer. But this year especially, I think it’s so important to support our local businesses and restaurants that make this community such a unique place to live.”

